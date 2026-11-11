Diwali sales have delivered a mixed bag for India’s retailers, with a late festive-season pickup helping recover some lost ground after an uneven shopping period. While appliances, particularly air-conditioners, and select apparel categories such as ethnic wear have clocked double-digit growth, higher prices, subdued discretionary spending and weak volume growth have kept demand below expectations.

Retailers and industry executives peg sales growth at 10-25% across categories between October 9 and November 10. ACs have emerged as the standout, registering growth of 20-25% year-on-year, aided by unusually high October temperatures, particularly in western and southern India. Ethnic wear sales rose 10-15%, supported by festive purchases and the approaching wedding season.

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At Vijay Sales, value sales grew around 15% between October 9 and November 10, but volumes rose by a more modest 5-7%. “It has not been a great Diwali this year. Contrary to expectations, consumers have been cautious with spending as price hikes have been steep, notably in categories such as mobile phones, TVs and laptops,” said Nilesh Gupta, director, Vijay Sales.

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He added that the last three to four days of the festive period (November 7-10) helped recover some lost ground after a disappointing Dussehra.

The apparel market has seen a similar divergence. Lifestyle International reported 10-15% year-on-year growth between Navratri and Diwali, led by ethnic wear, men’s apparel, handbags, footwear and travel accessories.

“Wedding-related purchases also provided a boost, with demand for suits and blazers gaining traction. Consumers found it convenient to shop for both the wedding and festive periods, in part led by offers, sale schemes and easy financing,” said Devarajan Iyer, CEO and executive director, Lifestyle International.

However, the broader apparel industry has underperformed expectations. Rahul Mehta, chief mentor at the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), said while some retailers reported 8-10% growth between October 9 and November 10, the average retailer or brand may have managed just 4-5%, against anticipated growth of 12-15%.

The timing of Diwali, which fell on November 8, may have played a role. “The timing of Diwali, relative to the receipt of salaries and bonuses at the start of November, may have contributed to the muted growth during the Diwali week. People simply did not have the time to spend the money in hand,” Mehta said. He expects wedding-season spending after November 15 to provide another boost.

Appliances, meanwhile, have been a relative bright spot. Kamal Nandi, business head for appliances at Godrej Enterprises Group, estimated industry growth at 20-25% from Navratri to Dhanteras, with the company’s sales rising more than 50%.

“ACs were the standout category, aided by unusually high October temperatures, particularly in western and southern India, and a favourable base effect,” he said.

Both mass-market and premium segments contributed to the recovery. Easy financing has supported purchases among price-sensitive consumers, while upgrades and technology-led offerings have driven premium demand.

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Industry estimates suggest financing could account for more than 50% of purchases this Diwali, against around 40% last year. Retailers and manufacturers have stepped up discounts, cashbacks and low- or zero-down-payment EMIs. Godrej has also extended its five-year comprehensive warranty programme across product categories to build consumer confidence.

LG India director and co-chief, sales and marketing officer Sanjay Chitkara attributed festive demand to improved affordability following GST rationalisation, attractive offers and easier financing. He also pointed to growing preference for energy-efficient, technologically advanced and better-designed appliances.

Gupta said appliance volumes outside ACs remained subdued, while higher digital product prices, driven by rising memory-chip costs, continued to weigh on purchases.

The outlook could face another hurdle from price increases. Appliance makers are implementing hikes of 5-7% from mid-November, while apparel brands are considering increases of 4-7%. Iyer said these could partly erode the pricing benefit consumers gained from GST reductions.