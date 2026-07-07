Listed retailers are increasingly relying on new store additions rather than higher sales from existing outlets to sustain growth, with business updates for the June quarter pointing to moderating same-store sales growth (SSG) and softer store productivity across key consumer segments amid intensifying competition and uneven demand.

Analysts said the moderation comes amid increasing pressure from quick commerce platforms, which are capturing a larger share of routine grocery and top-up purchases that traditionally drove footfalls to large-format supermarkets.

According to Citi, the rapid adoption of instant-delivery services is gradually changing shopping behaviour, reducing the frequency of bulk shopping trips and weighing on productivity at established outlets.

The trend was most visible in food and grocery retail, where Avenue Supermarts, which operates the DMart chain, reported a 15% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue for the June quarter, slower than the 17-18% growth seen in recent quarters. The company added only three stores during the quarter, among its slowest pace of expansion in recent years.

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Annualised revenue per store declined 4% year-on-year to Rs 146 crore, while annualised revenue per sq ft fell 3% to Rs 35,000. Analysts estimate DMart’s SSG moderated to about 7-8% in the quarter from 10.8% in the March quarter, reflecting slower growth at mature stores even as the retailer continued to expand its network.

A similar pattern was visible in value fashion retail, where topline growth remained healthy but was increasingly supported by network expansion rather than stronger performance at existing stores. V2 Retail, V-Mart and Baazar Style Retail reported revenue growth of 58%, 23% and 29%, respectively, during the quarter, even as SSG moderated.

Sequentially, V-Mart’s SSG eased to 9% from 12% in the March quarter, while Baazar Style Retail’s slipped to 7% from 8%. V2 Retail’s SSG remained largely unchanged despite an aggressive store rollout, indicating that new outlets accounted for a larger share of incremental revenue.

According to Motilal Oswal, the numbers highlight the execution challenges that accompany rapid expansion. As organised retailers deepen their presence in smaller towns and newer markets, recently opened stores are contributing more to overall growth while mature outlets are witnessing slower sales expansion, resulting in lower overall store productivity.

Quick-service restaurants, however, showed early signs of recovery after a weak March quarter. Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino’s Pizza in India, reported 2.5% like-for-like sales growth in its domestic business, improving from 0.2% in the previous quarter after commercial gas shortages had disrupted operations earlier. International operations, particularly in Turkey, continued to weigh on overall performance because of geopolitical uncertainties.

Jewellery remained the notable exception to the broader retail trend. Wedding demand and early festive buying supported sales despite elevated gold prices, while exchange programmes helped consumers offset higher acquisition costs.

Titan’s CaratLane reported 42% year-on-year growth during the quarter, while Kalyan Jewellers’ digital-first brand Candere posted a 112% surge, underscoring continued demand for premium and omnichannel jewellery even as other retail categories grappled with softer productivity at existing stores.