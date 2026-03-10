Renault has unveiled the Bridger Concept, previewing a new compact SUV that is being developed and launched first in India, with the production model expected before the end of 2027. The vehicle will subsequently be exported to markets including Africa and the Middle East.

The upcoming SUV will be manufactured at Renault’s Chennai facility alongside the new Duster, underscoring India’s growing role as a development and export hub for the company’s global portfolio.

What did Renault CEO say?

“Bridger will be a key pillar of Renault’s global competitiveness. It will be launched in India first and then supplied worldwide,” said Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive. The concept was showcased as part of Renault’s futuREady strategic framework unveiled by Group CEO François Provost, which outlines an aggressive global product expansion plan.

The strategy includes 14 new models for international growth markets such as India, South America and South Korea, alongside 22 models planned for Europe. India has been identified as a central pillar of this international push, with four new model launches planned for the country by 2030.

Positioned in the highly competitive B-segment SUV space, the Bridger will measure under four metres in length and target urban buyers seeking compact dimensions with rugged SUV styling. T

he production model will be built on Renault Group’s modular RGMP Small platform and is expected to be offered with multiple powertrain options including petrol, hybrid and electric variants depending on the market. However, an all-wheel-drive version is not currently planned, sources tell us.

The concept showcases bold proportions and off-road-inspired styling, including 200 mm ground clearance and 18-inch wheels. Design elements such as sculpted front-end lines, pronounced wheel arches and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel reinforce its rugged positioning.

Bridger to offer segment-leading cabin space?

Despite its compact footprint, Renault claims the Bridger will offer segment-leading cabin space. The concept features rear knee room of 200 mm and a boot capacity of 400 litres.

With compact SUVs continuing to dominate India’s passenger vehicle market, the Bridger is expected to complement the soon to be launched Duster and help Renault strengthen its presence in a segment led by models such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Hyundai Venue.