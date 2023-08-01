Reliance signs MoU with Brookfield to manufacture renewable energy equipment in Australia

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brookfield Asset Management to manufacture renewable energy and decarbonization equipment in Australia. “The MoU aims to both accelerate and de-risk Australia’s energy transition by enabling it to locally produce clean energy equipment such as PV modules, long duration battery storage and components for wind energy,” RIL said in a statement.

Under the terms of the MoU, Brookfield will work with Reliance to explore avenues of direct capital investment and development of skills, knowledge and expertise in the renewable energy sector of Australia to facilitate the nation’s transition to a net zero future. The two companies will evaluate the establishment of advanced operations in Australia to make/or assemble equipment used in the construction of renewable energy projects supplying equipment to all players in the market including Origin Energy Markets.

Reliance has expertise in solar panel technology and long duration battery storage technology and is currently in the process of setting up one of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facilities in India. The MoU is aimed at bringing global manufacturing technology and expertise to Australia. In March this year, Brookfield signed a binding agreement with EIG to acquire Origin Energy, which is currently going through the relevant approvals processes. As part of its proposed acquisition of the Origin Energy Markets division, Brookfield along with its institutional partners and global institutional investors GIC and Temasek have set out a plan to invest between A$20 billion and A$30 billion over the next ten years to accelerate its energy transition.

The MoU with Reliance is expected to support this investment to ensure consistent and adequate supply of the clean energy equipment required to develop up to 14 GW of new, large-scale generation and storage capacity in Australia.

“The energy transition creates an opportunity to bring advanced manufacturing processes created offshore to Australia, which would secure the supply of critical equipment for the transition to help drive down Australia’s emissions faster and contribute significantly to job creation,” said Luke Edwards, Brookfield Renewable Head of Australia.

“We are confident that Reliance and Brookfield will explore avenues in green energy in Australia, accelerating the nation’s transition to a Net Zero future and providing a fillip to the global green energy movement,” said Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance New Energy Limited.