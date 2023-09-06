Reliance Retail and Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma form JV to promote sustainable fashion

Reliance Retail has signed a joint ventwith pact with Alia Bhatt’s conscious clothing brand of kids and maternity-wear, Ed-a-Mamma for a 51% majority stake.

Reliance Retail will be closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands to spearhead the business. This partnership also marks a step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation.

Ed-a-Mamma founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12 year-olds, resonated deeply with both young parents and children through its emphasis on natural fabrics. From its online debut to its offline presence in department stores, Ed-a-Mamma has established itself as a preferred choice among discerning consumers.

In a significant stride last year, the brand expanded its range to include maternity-wear which was thoughtfully timed to coincide with Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy which was soon followed-up with a line for infants and toddlers.

Ed-a-Mamma continues to gain popularity and build the brand with innovative eco initiatives such as not using plastic buttons to repurposing waste fabric for hair-ties.

Optimising business synergies

“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands’ vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

Speaking about the joint venture, Alia Bhatt said, “Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there’s scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”

Partnership to expand product range

The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly. Also on the anvil is children’s story books and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of Ed-a-Mamma.