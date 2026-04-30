Reliance Retail has acquired Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ global haircare brand Anomaly. In an exchange filing, Reliance Industries said that the deal included the acquisition of brand assets, trademarks, and digital properties.

Reliance Industries said the acquisition marks a significant expansion of Reliance Retail’s fast-growing beauty portfolio, which aims to build and scale high-growth consumer brands in India and globally.

“Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands. Anomaly’s strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem,” Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said in a statement.

Scaling Anomaly in India and internationally

Founded by Priyanka Chopra in 2021, Anomaly is a vegan haircare brand. Reliance Retail said that since its inception, the Anomaly has established a strong international presence with distribution across key global markets.

Through this acquisition, Reliance Retail is looking to scale the brand through its expansive retail network and omnichannel platforms. The company is aggressively expanding into the beauty and personal care category through acquisitions and product launches. The addition of the Anomaly, which has strong brand recognition through its celebrity-founded model, has high potential to scale through Reliance Retail’s vast resources and network.

Reliance Retail said that the brand will also continue to scale its international footprint across markets such as North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East as part of its global growth journey.

Priyanka Chopra to remain creative director

Reliance Retail said that Priyanka will continue to play an integral role in the brand’s evolution as Creative Director to drive innovation, brand vision, and product development.

Isha Ambani said that the company sees immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging its omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence.

“This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail’s acquisition marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas said in a statement.