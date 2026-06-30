Reliance Power has announced the names of four AI-focused subsidiaries, marking its entry into the artificial intelligence (AI) and new-age technology space by updating the business objectives of its subsidiaries and renaming them to reflect their AI focus.

The four subsidiaries are-

Reliance AI Green Power

Reliance AI Power

Reliance AI Data Control

Reliance AI Data C

Reliance Industries said in its regulatory filing that the company has “undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework.”

The company has also incorporated relevant objects covering Artificial Intelligence and technology-enabled services.

Earlier, another company of Anil D Ambani Group company- Reliance Infrastructure also incorporated three AI-focused subsidiaries—Reliance AI World Private, Reliance AI Apex Private, and Reliance AI One Private.

About Reliance Power

Reliance Power is a Anil D Ambani Group (ADAG) company. The company develops, constructs and operates power generation projects in India and overseas. The company has an operational power generation portfolio of nearly 6,000 MW spanning coal, gas, hydro and renewable energy projects.

Its portfolio includes the 3,960 MW Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh, and it continues to focus on strategically located projects with diversified fuel sources and power off-take arrangements to support India’s growing energy needs.

Reliance Power Q4FY26

In its Q4FY26, Reliance Power has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 494 crore. The company’s total income also declined to Rs 1,946.33 crore during Q4FY26.

ALSO READ Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power reports Q4 net loss of Rs 490 cr led by surge in expenses

For the full financial year of FY26, Reliance Power has reported a loss of Rs 336.89 crore. Total income dipped to Rs 7,988.52 crore in FY26.

Reliance Power share price

The share price of Reliance Power gained 3.11% in intraday trading. The stock had declined 3.79% over the last one week. Over the last one month, Reliance Power shares have fallen 7.13%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has also lost 28.32%.