Reliance Industries, JSW Neo Energy, Exide Energy Solutions and Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies are among 22 companies that have bid for 10 GWh of advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery manufacturing capacity under the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, signalling growing interest among large industrial players in the country’s emerging energy storage market.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) opened technical bids on Wednesday for the capacity, which is earmarked for grid-scale stationary storage applications and forms part of the government’s broader target of establishing 50 GWh of domestic ACC manufacturing capacity.

The list of bidders also includes renewable energy companies such as ACME Solar Holdings, Avaada Electro, Waaree Energy Storage Solutions and Vikram Solar, alongside power equipment manufacturers Fujiyama Power Systems and Shirdi Sai Electricals.

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The tender comes more than five years after the scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet in May 2021, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore to incentivise the establishment of 50 GWh of domestic ACC manufacturing capacity. The Centre initially allocated the entire capacity to four companies in March 2022 — Ola Electric (20 GWh), Hyundai Global Motors (20 GWh), Rajesh Exports (5 GWh) and Reliance New Energy Solar (5 GWh).

However, Hyundai Global Motors withdrew from the scheme in August 2022 after Hyundai Motor Company publicly clarified that it had no association with the company and that the latter was not authorised to use its trademark. The withdrawal left 20 GWh unallocated, prompting MHI to initiate fresh bidding rather than distribute the capacity among companies on the original waiting list.

The government subsequently divided the vacant capacity equally between battery manufacturing for mobility applications and grid-scale stationary storage. Reliance Industries secured 10 GWh in a subsequent bidding round, with the programme agreement signed in February 2025. The remaining 10 GWh was reserved for stationary storage, with the allocation process initiated earlier this year.

Under the programme, beneficiary firms are required to establish manufacturing facilities before receiving incentives on the sale of domestically manufactured cells.

However, the pace of commercial production has remained slower than initially envisaged. According to MHI, only 1 GWh of manufacturing capacity had been installed under the scheme as of March 2026, despite 40 GWh having been allocated to beneficiary firms.

The latest tender is expected to complete the allocation process for the programme’s targeted 50 GWh capacity, even as the industry continues to work towards scaling up domestic battery manufacturing.