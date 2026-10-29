Reliance Industries on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that the UK Registrar of Companies has begun the process of dissolving Hamleys (Franchising), a step-down subsidiary of the company. The dissolution cannot take place earlier than two months from October 27, 2026.

Hamleys subsidiary dissolution

Hamleys (Franchising), referred to in the filing as HFL, had applied for voluntary strike-off.

The filing does not give a reason for the application. It also does not describe the business the unit carried out or say what happens to its operations once it is dissolved.

Turnover and net worth

Reliance said HFL’s turnover for calendar year 2025 was Rs 56.08 crore. Its contribution to the company’s consolidated turnover for the financial year 2025-26 was 0.0048%. The unit had a nil net worth as of December 31, 2025.

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These figures were disclosed as part of the Regulation 30 requirement, which asks listed companies to report the turnover and net worth of an affected entity.

Reliance’s Hamleys acquisition

Reliance’s association with the toy retailer goes back several years. In 2019, Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of the company, agreed to buy Hamleys Global Holdings from Hong Kong-listed C Banner International Holdings. Reliance said it paid a cash consideration of GBP 67.96 million, or nearly Rs 620 crore. At the time, Reliance already held the master franchise to operate 88 Hamleys stores in 29 Indian cities.

Reliance Brands chief executive Darshan Mehta said then that the acquisition placed Reliance in the frontline of global retail. Thursday’s filing does not say how HFL fits into the current Hamleys structure within the group.

About Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries is a Mumbai-based conglomerate founded by Dhirubhai Ambani and led by chairman Mukesh Ambani. Its businesses span oil-to-chemicals, oil and gas exploration and production, retail, and digital services. The oil-to-chemicals unit includes the refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat. The consumer businesses are run largely through Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, the parent of the telecom operator Jio.

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Reliance Industries share price today

Reliance Industries’ share price increased 1.42% as of intraday on October 29. The company’s share price decreased 0.92% in the past month. Furthermore, Reliance Industries’ share price declined 22% in the past year.