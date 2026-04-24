RIL Q4 FY26 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries is set to announce its Q4FY26 today. Along with financial and operational performance for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the full financial year (FY26), the street will also watch for potential dividend announcements and commentary on the Jio IPO timeline.

RIL Q4FY26 preview: 3 key factors to watch out for

1. Impact of Middle East crisis

One of the key things that investors will be focused on is Reliance Industries’ (RIL) refining and petchem margin. The segment is in focus as the geopolitical disruptions from the Iran-US War have impacted the refining and petchem markets. The Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted crude oil imports, refining capacity, and refined product exports.

ALSO READ Reliance Industries Q4 FY26 results today: Check time and key expectations

2. Jio IPO timeline

The other key commentary that the street will watch out for is the Jio IPO timeline. Though RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had indicated a likely listing in 2026 during an AGM last year, there has been no update after that.

3. O2C Business: EBITDA increase

Motilal Oswal expects Reliance Industries’ O2C EBITDA to increase by $170 billion, implying 8.5% upside.

Motilal Oswal further added that petrochemical spreads could expand as supply disruptions lift product prices, while RIL’s diversified feedstock mix limits crude-linked cost pressures. However, the reintroduction of export duties on fuels could cap refining margins and limit the upside to O2C earnings, it added.

Live Updates