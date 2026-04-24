Reliance Industries will release its earnings report for Q4 FY26 today.

The street will also watch for potential dividend announcements from the oil-to-new-energy conglomerate. The management commentary on the Jio IPO pipeline is another key factor to watch.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results time and date

Reliance Industries’ senior management will begin a detailed presentation on the company’s financial and operational performance at 07:30 PM today.

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Investors can join the virtual briefing by clicking on the JioEvents link that will be emailed to them at 06 PM this evening. Further, investors need to fill in their name, email address, and mobile number to log in to the event.

RIL Q4FY26 preview: Impact of Middle East crisis

The geopolitical disruptions from the Iran War have impacted the refining and petchem markets. The Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted crude oil imports, refining capacity, and refined product exports.

A Motilal Oswal report notes that even if tension eases soon, supply chain normalization may lag, keeping product cracks elevated and supporting Reliance Industries’ (RIL) refining and petchem margins.

RIL Q4FY26 preview: EBITDA increase likely

The report added that, assuming gasoil/gasoline/jet fuel cracks sustain $15/5/15 per bbl above historical averages during H1 FY27, Reliance Industries’ O2C EBITDA could increase by $170b, implying 8.5 percent upside.

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Motilal Oswal further added that petrochemical spreads could expand as supply disruptions lift product prices, while RIL’s diversified feedstock mix limits crude-linked cost pressures. However, the reintroduction of export duties on fuels could cap refining margins and limit the upside to O2C earnings, it added.

RIL Q4FY26 preview: Jio IPO timeline

The other key commentary that the street will watch out for is the Jio IPO timeline. Though RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had indicated a likely listing in 2026 during an AGM last year, there has been no update after that.

Reliance Industries Q3 report card

Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,645 crore for the October-December quarter of FY26, up 0.6 percent year-on-year. The company’s revenue from operations rose 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 2.69 lakh crore. Reliance Industries’ EBITDA increased by 14.6 percent to Rs 16,507 crore.

The company’s oil and chemicals business remained the main support to consolidated earnings in Q3 FY26. Segment’s revenue rose 8.4 percent YoY to Rs 1.62 lakh crore.