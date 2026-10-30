Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is set to announce its Q2FY27 results today. The timing of the earnings announcement is particularly significant as global crude oil prices have surged in recent weeks, raising questions about the potential impact on the company’s refining and petrochemicals businesses.

How will elevated crude prices influence Reliance Industries’ Q2 performance? What are the key factors likely to shape its earnings?

Here are the key factors to watch-

1. O2C business to drive Reliance Industries’ earnings

Reliance Industries’ O2C segment EBITDA is expected to rise 47% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY27.

2. Oil and gas earnings may remain under pressure

Reliance Industries’ oil and gas segment EBITDA is expected to decline 7.2% YoY, on account of lower production.

3. Jio Platforms in focus

Jio Platforms’ EBITDA is expected to rise 3.0% sequentially, PL Capital said it will be driven by approximately 1.0% increase in ARPU to Rs 218.

4. Reliance Retail business in focus

Reliance Industries’ retail business is expected to report revenue growth of 11.7% YoY, according to Kotak.

5. Focus on New Energy

The company has been accelerating execution across the value chain in the new energy space. During the Q1 results, RIL had announced that it aims to start installation post-monsoon, with transmission capacity ready in time for the export of electricity this year.

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