Reliance Industries, Oberoi Hotels to jointly manage hotels in India and UK

Reliance Industries and The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) will jointly manage three properties across India and the UK.

Reliance Industries announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Reliance Industries announced that it has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat. 

Part of Oberoi’s luxury vilas portfolio, Anant Vilas has been conceived as the first metro-centric property. Anant Vilas is located in the bustling business district of Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai which is fast becoming a mixed use destination with business, hospitality, shopping, F&B, arts and culture, educational and residential uses and high footfall of citizens and visitors to the city.

Stoke Park Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, owns sports and leisure facilities in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire. The facilities include a hotel, sports facilities and one of the highest rated golf courses in Europe. Oberoi will assist with RIL to upgrade the facilities and make it a world-class destination. The plans that will include a comprehensive upgrade of Stoke Park, including golf and other sports facilities, are under preparation.

Another hotel project by the company is in Gujarat which is yet unnamed and is under implementation. 

With a consolidated revenue of Rs 9,74,864 crore ($118.6 billion), cash profit Rs 1,25,951 crore ($ 15.3 billion) and net profit of Rs 73,670 crore ($9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023, Reliance’s businesses span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.  

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 07:40 IST

