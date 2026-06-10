Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced a partnership with Meta Platforms for an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This marks Meta’s first built-to-suit data centre project in India.

Under the agreement, Reliance Industries will build the 168 MW data centre and is expected to be completed within two years. The project also includes an option to expand capacity in the future.

Meta will lease capacity from the facility to support its global infrastructure, including its growing artificial intelligence (AI) computing requirements.

Partnership puts India at forefront of global AI race: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said, “Building India’s first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta’s scale demonstrates India’s readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

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“At Reliance, we are committed to building world-class digital infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI innovation – not just for India, but for the world. Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality,” Mukesh Ambani said.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, said, “This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy.”

Reliance to provide end-to-end services

Reliance Industries will manage the entire lifecycle of the data centre project. This includes design, construction, utility management, renewable power supply, network connectivity and operational services.

The company said the arrangement positions Reliance Industries as a single-window provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure projects in India.

India emerges as a hub for AI infrastructure

The project is expected to strengthen India’s position as a global destination for AI infrastructure investments.

The data centre will serve Meta’s worldwide operations and support its core business and AI workloads. The partnership also deepens the long-standing relationship between Reliance and Meta, which already spans connectivity, digital commerce and technology initiatives.

India emerges as a hub for AI infrastructure

The project is expected to strengthen India’s position as a global destination for AI infrastructure investments. “This partnership is aligned with the Government of India’s priorities which designate data centres as strategic national infrastructure and introduces a long-term policy framework to attract global AI infrastructure investment into India,” Reliance Industries said in its BSE release.

The data centre will serve Meta’s worldwide operations and support its core business and AI workloads. The partnership also deepens the long-standing relationship between Reliance and Meta, which already spans connectivity, digital commerce and technology initiatives.

Jamnagar offers strategic advantages

Reliance Industries also said that Jamnagar location provides several benefits for large-scale data centre operations.

“The strategic location in Gujarat offers significant advantages for large-scale data centre operations, including delivery capability, renewable energy, water availability, proximity to India’s western submarine cable landing stations and Jio’s extensive fibre network,” Reliance Industries said.

About Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, is India’s largest private sector company. In FY26, the company’s total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 11,75,919 crore, cash profit came at Rs 1,71,258 crore and net profit at Rs 95,754 crore.

Reliance Industries’ activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail, digital services and media and entertainment.

Reliance Industries share price

The share price of Reliance Industries has declined 9.9% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 19.39%.