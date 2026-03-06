Reliance Industries‘ FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland-based food company Fazer for market and distribution of the latter’s chocolates and confectionery products in India.

In an exchange filing, Reliance Industries said that the collaboration would combine Fazer’s heritage brands and product portfolio with Reliance Consumer Products’ market scale and provide access to nearly 3 million retail outlets across India.

T. Krishnakumar, Director of Reliance Consumer Products, said that the partnership will also accelerate RCPL’s growth in the chocolates & confectionery market.

“By combining Fazer’s globally trusted brands and manufacturing excellence with RCPL’s local production capabilities, robust distribution network, and deep consumer insights, we are well positioned to bring world-class products to Indian consumers and elevate the overall category experience”, Krishnakumar said.

Reliance Consumer on acquisition spree

Reliance Consumer’s latest partnership with the Finnish brand Fazer is an extension of the company’s ongoing acquisition spree across consumer goods. Since the acquisition and relaunch of Campa Cola in 2022, Reliance Consumer has acquired majority stakes in legacy brands such as Ravalgaon, Toffeeman, Lotus Chocolates, and SIL Foods.

Furthermore, this is not the first time Reliance Consumer has partnered with global consumer brands for the Indian market. The company has partnered with global personal care brands such as Brylcream, Tony and Guy, and Badedas.

Reliance Consumer’s waste-retail network and a growing ecommerce platform, Jio Mart, are a big appeal for global brands looking to market their products in India through a partnership with it.

“With RCPL handling commercialisation and distribution in India, we could establish a premium position in the chocolate market and a foundation for a broader scale nation-wide roll-out with a leading and highly capable local partner”, Christoph Vitzthum, President and CEO of Fazer, said in a statement.

Reliance Consumer Q3 results

In the December quarter of FY26, Reliance Consumer Products reported gross revenue of Rs 5,065 crore, up about 1.6 times YoY. The segment’s gross revenue in the first three quarters stood at Rs 15,000 crore.

Reliance Industries stock closed at Rs 1,407 on Friday, 1.27 per cent higher in the intra-day trade.

