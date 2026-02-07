Reliance Industries’ FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products, has acquired a majority stake in Australia’s popular ‘Better-For-You’ beverage business, Goodness Group Global

The deal marks RCPL’s entry into Australia’s burgeoning consumer goods market.

Under the Strategic Partnership, RCPL will help promote Goodness Group’s flagship healthy beverages brands like Nexba and PACE – a hydration brand co-created with Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins, across newer markets, including India.

T. Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products, said, “This strategic partnership is a bold step towards establishing RCPL as a global FMCG company from India. The addition of GGG’s health-focused consumer brands like Nexba and PACE will add strength to RCPL’s healthy beverages portfolio. With our strong supply chain and distribution capabilities, RCPL will ensure the expansion of GGG’s brands across newer markets and wide availability in India. This move will further help RCPL meet its promise of making the global quality accessible to everyone.”

Significance of deal

The partnership further strengthens RCPL’s efforts in developing a health-based beverages portfolio and solidifies its position as a rapidly emerging global FMCG player from India.

The company has already forayed into key global markets like the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Nepal and Sri Lanka. RCPL has a strong portfolio of healthy beverages, including RasKik & Sun Crush juices, zero-sugar CSDs, and the herbal-natural beverage brand Shunya.

Sydney-based Goodness Group Global is a renowned player in Australia that focuses on offering healthier global quality beverage choices to consumers across Australia and 21 other global markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Troy Douglas, Founder, Goodness Group, stated, “We are thrilled that our brands and innovation have resonated so strongly and that our strategic partner RCPL recognizes the business opportunity for us all.

Reliance’s FMCG push

Reliance Retail recently transferred its FMCG business to New RCPL, a newly formed direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This was done to increase the parent’s focus on its packaged consumer business, which includes beverages under Campa, Sure Water and Spinner sports drinks, food brands Sil Jam, Lotus Chocolate, and Velvet Personal Care, Tiara Beauty and the Independence range of staple products