The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Industries on Tuesday announced its entry into the ice-cream market in India with the launch of Bombay Creamery, positioned as an accessible dairy brand. The range of ice-creams under Bombay Creamery will start at Rs 10 a unit, taking on the likes of Amul, which has long positioned itself as an affordable dairy brand to consumers.

Other players in the Rs 18,000-crore organised ice-cream market in India include Kwality Wall’s India, Mother Dairy, Vadilal, Havmor and Hatsun Agro’s Arun Icecreams. Reliance’s entry into ice-creams is expected to trigger a price war and heightened competitive activity akin to what the Mukesh-Ambani-led firm has done in categories such as telecom, media and categories such as colas under the Campa brand.

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During its June quarter results, Reliance Consumer (RCPL) said its beverage business, led by Campa, recorded around Rs 2,900 crore in sales, which was more than 50% of its overall FY26 sales in a single quarter. Campa also achieved double-digit market share gains in key markets. Daily essentials, led by Independence, generated around Rs 3,200 crore in sales during the June quarter.

Reliance Consumer said Bombay Creamery is made with authentic dairy ingredients, backed by its national distribution infrastructure, retail scale and consumer insights. The ice-cream will be available in western India, with a national rollout likely soon. The range includes cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks.

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“We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea that dairy shouldn’t need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category, we’re committing to it. Made with real dairy cream, Bombay Creamery guarantees the promise of genuine taste of a real ice cream every single time, at a price every Indian family can afford,” T Krishnakumar, director, Reliance Consumer, said.

Separately, Vantara, the wildlife conservation initiative under Reliance Foundation led by Anant Ambani, launched its own ice cream brand, Vantara Creamery, in Mumbai in May 2026.

Vantara Creamery operates as a distinct, luxury-positioned venture and is not part of Reliance Consumer’s FMCG portfolio.