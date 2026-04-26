Reliance Consumer Products, the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries, reported revenue of Rs 22,000 crore in the year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26), nearly double the previous year, led brands such as Campa and Independence, Chief Financial Officer Ashutosh Goyal said in a post-earnings’ call on Friday.

The company’s flagship beverage brand, Campa, clocked Rs 4,700 crore in revenue, quickly becoming the fourth-largest soft drink brand in the country. At the same time, its essentials brand Independence contributed Rs 2,600 crore in turnover, gaining traction as a trusted name in daily-use products.

“Our packaged drinking water business is growing and scaling up very fast right now. We have become the third-largest water player in the country. Beverages grew by about 3.2 times over the last year, and this was primarily led by the supply chain expansion and strong execution,” Goyal said.

Goal of Rs 1 lakh crore in five years

The company is moving towards its near-term goal of reaching Rs 1 lakh crore in five years, he said, driven by volume in its mass-market brands such as Campa and by expanding distribution through Reliance Retail’s network.

Beyond domestic borders, the FMCG business has already established a presence in 40 countries. To support this scale, the business now operates 12 manufacturing plants and services 3 million outlets through a network of over 5,000 distributors, according to Goyal.