Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance has invested $150 billion in last 10 years, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2023: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has begun its 46th Annual General Meeting 2023 on Monday. While addressing the shareholders, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Industries has cumulatively invested more than $150 billion in the last 10 years. Further, he added that RIL has also set new records in creating employment and has added 2.6 lakh jobs in FY23.

