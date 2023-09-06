scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

RBI Governor urges fintech players to set up self regulatory organisation

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, Shaktikanta Das said that good governance will be key to durable and long term success of any company, and in particular, the fintech players.

Written by PTI
Shaktikanta Das
As per projections, the fintech sector revenues are set to touch USD 200 billion by 2030, he added. (IE)

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday urged fintech players to set up a Self Regulatory Organisation (SRO) at the earliest for an orderly growth of the industry.

Fintech players need to evolve industry best practices, privacy and data protection norms in sync with the law of the land,” he said, adding that they can also set standards on issues like misselling, promoting ethical business practices and transparency in pricing.

Also Read

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest here, Das said that good governance will be key to durable and long term success of any company, and in particular, the fintech players.

Also Read

As per projections, the fintech sector revenues are set to touch USD 200 billion by 2030, he added.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 17:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS