Ramkrishna Forgings bags contract from European OEM worth Rs 145 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited on Thursday announced that it has bagged a significant business contract worth approximately Rs 145 crore from European Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). “The contract, secured under a long-term agreement, spans a duration of 4 years, and solidifies the company’s position in the European OEM sector,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ramkrishna Forgings has been working with the same OEM for the past 5 years in terms of supplying front axle components and this order is for the production and delivery of differential components. “This expansion into Rear Axle components stands as a testament to the company’s quality and reliability in the eyes of the OEM, paving the way for further collaboration and growth in their partnership, also enhancing the company’s presence in the European market,” it said.

With this, Ramkrishna Forgings is working towards strengthening its foothold in Europe by expanding product range and contributing to the efficiency and performance of vehicles in the region.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract, which not only attests to the quality of our products but also demonstrates the trust that OEMs place in our capabilities. This accomplishment underscores our dedication to innovation, precision, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to further fortifying our presence in the European market,” said Lalit Kumar Khetan, Whole Time Director & CFO, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited.