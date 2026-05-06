Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, has been appointed as Joint Managing Director. He will take over the role on June 1 and hold the position till March 31, 2029.

The company announced on Wednesday that the board had approved the re-designation of Sharma as Joint Managing Director of Bajaj Auto. Sharma will continue to report to Rajiv Bajaj, managing director. As Joint Managing Director, in addition to overseeing business responsibilities, the digital and IT function, responsible for driving the company’s digital transformation journey, along with the legal function, will now report directly to him.

Sharma joined Bajaj Auto in 2007 as president of International Business and has, over the last 19 years, held several leadership positions in the company.

An Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (1986 batch) graduate, Sharma has 40 years of professional experience. He joined Bajaj Auto in October 2007 as the president of international business. Over the past 19 years with the company, he has held several key leadership positions, including leading the International Business for over 10 years.

In July 2018, he was elevated to the role of Chief Commercial Officer with responsibility for leading the front-end Business Units. He was subsequently appointed as an executive director in January 2019.