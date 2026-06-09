Rajiv Bajaj, the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto will step down from the Bajaj Finserv board as a non-executive director. According to a regulatory filing, he will cease to be a director upon retirement by rotation at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 31, 2026. Consequently, Bajaj has decided not to seek re-election at the AGM.

Bajaj stated the decision was prompted by his growing responsibilities at Bajaj Auto, including the establishment of Bajaj Auto Technology and Bajaj Auto Credit as well as the recent acquisition of KTM.

About Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj is the Managing Director of Bajaj Auto and served as a non-executive director on the board of Bajaj Finserv. Over the years, he has worked across manufacturing, supply chain, research and development, engineering, marketing and sales at Bajaj Auto. He joined the board of Bajaj Auto in 2002 and has been its Managing Director since 2005. Rajiv Bajaj has also served on the supervisory board of KTM Group companies.

About Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv, is the financial services arm of the Bajaj Group. It operates as a core investment company and offers a wide range of financial solutions, including lending, insurance, savings, investments, mortgages, auto finance and wealth management services.

The company holds controlling stakes in Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Life Insurance and Bajaj General Insurance, and focuses on leveraging technology, data and analytics to deliver seamless and personalised financial services.

Bajaj Finserv was formed in 2007 following its demerger from Bajaj Auto to focus exclusively on the group’s financial services businesses.

Bajaj Finserv share price

The share price of Bajaj Finserv has gained 1.27% in the intraday trade. The stock has declined 8.08% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 16.94%.