RailTel Corporation of India has received two domestic orders worth a combined Rs 1,598.63 crore from the Directorate of Postal Life Insurance and the Cotton Corporation of India. The orders cover the implementation of an integrated management system and the establishment of a dedicated disaster recovery system for applications used by the cotton procurement agency.

RailTel’s share price gained 3.64% during the intraday trading session following the news.

RailTel bags Rs 1,319 crore order from Postal Life Insurance

RailTel has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Directorate of Postal Life Insurance, under the Department of Posts, to act as a system integrator for an integrated management system (IMS).

The order has an estimated value of Rs 1,318.84 crore, excluding taxes. The project is scheduled for execution until November 1, 2031.

The contract will involve RailTel’s role as a system integrator for the IMS over a five-year period. The company received the order at 2:36 pm on October 26.

Cotton Corporation of India awards Rs 273.8 crore order

In a separate development, RailTel received a work order worth Rs 273.81 crore from the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

The order covers the establishment of a dedicated cloud-based disaster recovery system using backup and replication for hardware and software supporting Oracle EBS, e-Office, BITS, Cotbiz and Kapas Kisan applications.

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The project is scheduled for execution until November 30, 2031.

The combined value of the two orders stands at Rs 1,592.65 crore, excluding taxes.

About RailTel

RailTel Corporation of India is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and one of India’s largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers. Incorporated on September 26, 2000, the company owns a pan-India optical fibre network spanning more than 63,000 route kilometres.

Its services include broadband and internet connectivity, data centres, cloud services, virtual private networks, cybersecurity, video conferencing, railway signalling and IT and ICT solutions for government departments, enterprises and other customers. The company also provides public Wi-Fi services at railway stations across the country.