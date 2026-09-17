RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prasar Bharati’s Director General, Doordarshan, for providing additional features and services on the existing WAVES OTT platform.

RailTel Corporation of Informed the regulatory exchanges that the estimated value of the order is Rs 63.15 crore, including taxes. The order is a domestic service contract and is scheduled to be executed by February 11, 2029.

RailTel Q2FY27

RailTel Corporation of India’s order inflow increased sharply in Q1FY27, with orders received during the quarter ended June 30, rising to Rs 1,688 crore.

The company’s order book stood at Rs 11,747 crore as of July 31. Of this, the railway segment accounted for around 23.5% of the total order book, according to managing director and chairman Sanjai Kumar.

On the financial front, RailTel reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 66 crore for Q1FY27.

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About RailTel

RailTel Corporation of India is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways and one of India’s largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers. The company operates a pan-India optical fibre network spanning more than 63,000 route km, covering major towns and cities as well as several rural areas. Incorporated in 2000, RailTel provides telecom and ICT services and undertakes projects for Indian Railways and the government, including station Wi-Fi, IP-based video surveillance, e-Office services and connectivity solutions.

RailTel Share price

The share price of RailTel has increased 2.32% in the intraday trading session. The stock has fell 20.21% in last three months. On year-to-date basis RailTel has declined 30.28%.