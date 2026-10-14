RailTel Corporation of India has received a purchase order from the State Bank of India for telecom links. The estimated size of the order is Rs 197.18 crore, excluding tax.

RailTel-SBI telecom contract details

The order is for continuing MPLS links to SBI’s data centre and disaster recovery sites. It also covers branches of the bank. Point-to-point links across India are part of the same order, the filing noted.

The rates have been revised, the company said in the filing. It did not state the earlier rates.

The contract runs for five years. It began on April 1, 2026, and will end on March 31, 2031. The company has listed March 31, 2031, as the date by which the order is to be executed.

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SBI order: Contract terms and disclosures

RailTel classified the order as domestic and the nature of the work as telecom. SBI is the awarding entity. The company said its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in SBI. It also said the order does not fall under related party transactions.

About the company

RailTel is a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. It was set up on September 26, 2000, as an in-house telecom service provider for Indian Railways. The Department of Public Enterprises granted it Navratna status, making it the 22nd central public sector enterprise to get it.

The company describes itself as one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India. It has about 62,000 route kilometres of optical fibre along railway tracks and runs a public Wi-Fi network at 6,112 railway stations. Its services include MPLS VPN, leased lines, data centre and cloud services, and retail broadband under the RailWire brand.

RailTel share price today

RailTel’s share price has increased 0.74% as of intraday on October 14. The company’s share price increased 0.83% in the last month. However, RailTel’s share price has decreased 30.29% in the last year.