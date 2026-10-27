Alcohol beverage firm Radico Khaitan reported a 66% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 231 crore for Q2 FY27, led by growth in its Prestige & Above portfolio. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 139 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,583 crore in the second quarter of FY27, advancing by more than 10% YoY as compared to Rs 5,056 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, Radico’s top line rose 5% to Rs 5,868 crore in Q1 FY27, while revenue inched up 2% from Rs 226 crore in the preceding quarter.

The spirit company’s EBITDA increased 51% YoY to Rs 356.5 crore against Rs 236 crore reported in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margins also witnessed impressive growth, expanding 460 basis points to 20.5% versus 15.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.

IMFL volume rises 7% YoY

Radico’s total volume from its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) category expanded by 7.2%, while the Prestige & Above, the company’s premium, super-premium, and luxury spirits portfolio, registered a 35.8% volume growth.

“The IMFL industry continues to benefit from strengthening structural tailwinds. In Karnataka, the rationalised duty framework is showing early signs of a healthier, more premium-friendly market. Tamil Nadu, the country’s largest market, is also sending encouraging signals. Such progressive steps widen the opportunity for organised, branded players and support the long-term formalisation of the industry,” said Dr Lalit Khaitan, Chairman and Managing Director of the company in an exchange filing,

Premium volume growth was led by a 49% growth in the vodka portfolio, which reached 2.96 million cases, driven by growth in the whisky portfolio.

“Vodka is in the midst of a multi-year structural shift, and its share of the IMFL industry has risen to 6.3% in Q2 FY27. Magic Moments is leading this change. Our flavour-led innovation is widening the category and drawing in a new generation of consumers, reinforcing the brand’s clear leadership. In whisky, the contemporary new look of After Dark Blue is resonating well in the largest segment of the market. 8PM Premium Black continues to gain momentum and market share in key states,” said Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan.

Radico reported a regular volume degrowth due to a higher base in Q2 FY26, after a change in the route-to-market in the state of Andhra Pradesh and the impact of the policy change in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Prestige & Above net revenue growth was 38.6% compared to Q2 FY26.

Khaitan added that Radico has upgraded its Prestige & Above volume growth guidance to 30% and reiterated EBITDA margin guidance of around 20% for FY27. As of September 30, 2026, Radico is building around 70 retail outlets and aims to progress towards its target of 100 in the coming years.

Radico Khaitan share price

Radico’s share price was up more than 2% in the intraday trade on October 27. Over the past one month, its share price has declined nearly 6%, while over the past six months, its stock has delivered a return of more than 32%.