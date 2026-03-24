Anyone who has watched Bridgerton knows how quickly domestic help wars can turn a quiet household into a competitive one. In India’s metros, a similar contest is playing out — not within households, but over who services them faster and cheaper.

Platforms such as Urban Company’s InstaHelp, Snabbit and Pronto are locked in what increasingly looks like a price-led scramble to shape a new habit: on-demand domestic help.

The early signs resemble familiar playbooks. One-hour cleaning slots are now priced at Rs 80-99, with entry packs bringing effective rates down to Rs 66 per hour. Pronto’s 30-minute service at Rs 39 signals how far platforms are willing to go to lower the entry barrier. The intent seems to be to acquire users first, and figure out the economics later.

Yet, whether this qualifies as a full-blown price war is still debated. JM Financial’s Sachin Dixit says it is too early. “This is not a pricing war yet… the category is still being built. It’s about discovering what the customer will pay,” he said.

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Even so, the numbers underline the strain. “At Rs 50-100 per hour, there is simply no way to make money,” Dixit said. To support a worker earning Rs 30,000 a month, platforms would need roughly Rs 1,200 in daily revenue per worker, which means about six paid hours at Rs 200 per hour. “The math simply doesn’t work.”

How platforms pitch both sides of the marketplace

That tension is visible in how platforms pitch both sides of the marketplace. On paper, earnings look attractive. Pronto advertises up to Rs 40,000 a month, with incentives and benefits layered in. Snabbit makes similar claims, though its founder Aayush Agarwal says actual averages are closer to Rs 20,000. That is broadly in line with what urban domestic workers already earn by stitching together multiple households.

For platforms, the answer lies in scale and utilisation. Urban Company, in its shareholder communication, has flagged average order value which is currently about Rs 172, as a key lever, needing a near doubling as discounting tapers. Higher demand density is expected to improve worker utilisation and reduce incentive payouts.

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Snabbit is chasing the same logic. With about 35,000 daily jobs and a 12,000-strong workforce, the company is trying to tighten micro-markets and shorten shifts. “We won’t fix economics by paying experts less. It’s about efficiency and depth,” Agarwal said. He acknowledged gaps remain. “There are times when we don’t make money… you have to guarantee income even if demand is low.”

Pricing, too, has been reactive. “We were expensive. Then competition came, so we cut costs,” he said, adding the initial phase saw aggressive discounting, particularly after Urban Company’s entry. The tone is now shifting, as scale exposes the limits of subsidised growth.

The larger constraint may be demand itself. Dixit describes the service as a “backfill” use case, which means services are used when regular help is unavailable, rather than a daily necessity. Without consistent, high-frequency demand, utilisation remains patchy and margins elusive.

Unlike quick commerce, there is also little structural fat to trim. “You were already dealing directly with the worker,” Dixit said. “That makes it very difficult to lower prices and still build a viable business.”

The real test will come when prices rise. “At Rs 300-350 per hour, demand is likely to drop sharply,” he added.

For diversified platforms like Urban Company, this segment could double up as a customer acquisition funnel, enabling cross-sell into higher-value services. For standalone players, that buffer does not exist.

For now, ultra-low pricing is doing its job of creating trials and nudging behaviour. Whether it can sustain a business is a different question.