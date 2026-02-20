Qualcomm Technologies and Tata Electronics have announced a manufacturing collaboration under which Tata Electronics will produce Qualcomm Automotive Modules in India, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the agreement, Tata Electronics will serve as a manufacturing partner for Qualcomm’s automotive modules, which integrate Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips with other system components into production-ready platforms for automakers, according to the company.

Manufacturing at Assam OSAT facility

Production is planned at Tata Electronics’ upcoming semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Jagiroad, Assam. The greenfield unit, being built with an investment of $3 billion, is positioned as India’s first indigenous high-volume OSAT facility, according to the statement.

The collaboration is aligned with the government’s “Make in India” initiative and is aimed at supporting both Indian and global automakers, the companies said.

The facility will focus on platform technologies such as wire bond, flip chip and integrated systems packaging, and will cater to applications across automotive, communications, IoT and artificial intelligence, as per the company’s statement.

Focus on automotive electronics

“Our work with Tata Electronics marks an important milestone in our automotive growth strategy. As the industry accelerates its shift toward integrated, module-based architectures, expanding manufacturing capacity in key regions becomes essential,” Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, said.

Savi Soin, senior vice-president and president, Qualcomm India, said manufacturing in India through Tata Electronics would enhance the company’s ability to support Indian and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with greater flexibility and supply chain resilience.

Dr Randhir Thakur, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Electronics, said the collaboration supports the company’s objective to become “a global hub for high-technology manufacturing.”

Tata Electronics, established in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, has operations across Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.