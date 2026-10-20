Qualcomm is on track to bring its initial Wi-Fi 8 products to market towards the end of 2026, with the rollout expected to expand thereafter, according to a senior company executive.

Gautam Sheoran, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband & Networking, Qualcomm told FE that the company is working with major OEM partners, including several existing Wi-Fi 7 partners, on the transition to Wi-Fi 8.

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“Wi-Fi 8 is going to start at the end of this year with the most aggressive device makers, and then it’s going to expand in the next year,” he said.

The technology is designed to improve network reliability, increase capacity and reduce latency, particularly as connected devices increasingly support simultaneous applications such as gaming, video streaming, remote work and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Qualcomm is additionally integrating artificial intelligence engines into network gateways to classify applications and traffic, allowing networks to prioritise bandwidth and maintain quality of service for latency-sensitive applications. The company is also working on network anomaly detection, troubleshooting and security applications.

“Every house has a gateway that provides you internet access. And that’s typically been a black box or a white box, getting data in, sending data out, not a lot of intelligence,” Sheoran said, adding that this is an area where the company expects rapid change.

The shift towards intelligent gateways is particularly relevant as consumers use multiple connected devices simultaneously, mainly for cloud gaming, where delays in network response can affect the user experience.

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Sheoran added that for the first time, Qualcomm is putting a 4×4 Wi-Fi radio in its handset chips. It is also launching what it calls the industry’s first 5×5 radio for access points. The extra antennas extend range and improve stability. The chips integrate AI engines that prioritise traffic, so that gaming, work calls and streaming do not compete in busy homes. The company has also worked on cutting power consumption, he added.

On top of this sits Qualcomm’s Dragonwing Network AI suite, which classifies traffic, applications and devices, Sheoran said that the firm seeks to develop in-home sensing and security features. “Edge security, especially in the gateways, is going to become more and more important,” Sheoran said, adding that hacking is getting easier.

India is major base for Qualcomm’s chip and software development, Sheoran said, calling the talent base and the volume of work as extremely integral.