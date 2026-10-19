Earnings season is picking up pace, with more than 200 companies scheduled to announce their September quarter (Q2 FY27) results this week. Markets will especially eye the financial statements of IT firms like Infosys, Coforge and Oracle Financial Services.

Also, PSU stocks like IREDA, BPCL, and Bharat Coking Coal will remain in focus. The banking sector will gain traction as Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of India are slated to declare their quarterly earnings.

Here are all the important dates you need to watch out for this week

October 19: UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance in focus

The week opens with Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, and Union Bank of India in focus as these firms will post their consolidated and standalone financial statements for Q2 FY27 on Monday, October 19.

Also, quarterly earnings of large-caps like LT&T Technology Services, telecom equipment firm HFCL, NBFC Piramal Finance, real-estate firm Sobha, and Just Dial will gain traction. A total of 35 companies are slated to announce their results on Monday.

October 20: Light day for corporate India

Only four companies will post their quarterly earnings on Tuesday, October 20. These include: Aptus Pharma, Pioneer Agro Extracts, Shardul Securities, and Shree Ram Twistex. Overall, it would be a relatively light day for corporate India.

October 21: Zomato and Adani Green Energy to announce Q2 results

A total of 40 companies are scheduled to post their results for the second quarter of financial year 2027. Some of the major ones include: Eternal (Zomato), Adani Green Energy, and cable and wires manufacturer KEI Industries.

Streets will also watch out for the Q2 FY27 earnings of NBFC M&M Financial Services, SRF, asset management firm Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and PC Jeweller.

October 22: Swiggy and HPCL invite investor interest

Food delivery firm Swiggy will announce its financial results for the quarter ended September on Thursday, October 22. Then the focus will be on state-owned oil utility firm HPCL, and Adani Group companies including Adani Total Gas and Adani Energy Solutions.

Electronics manufacturer Havells India and FMCG companies like Colgate-Palmolive India and Hatsun Agro will also invite investor interest over their financial statements. J&K Bank, Cyient, Nippon Life India AMC, Rallis India, Blue Stone, and TTML will also announce their quarterly results on Thursday.

A total of 55 companies are scheduled to post their Q2 FY27 earnings on October 22.

ALSO READ IBM deploys 6,000 AI agents across consulting workflows

October 23: Infosys to declare Q2 FY27 result

October 23 would be the heaviest day for corporate India as 61 companies will declare their results on Friday. IT sector will invite special attention as heavyweight Infosys will post its standalone and consolidated financial statements on October 23. Other tech firms like Coforge and Oracle Financial Services will also remain in focus.

Pharma giants like Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Torrent Pharma will also gain traction for their quarterly earnings. Meanwhile, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power will post their results as well. IndusInd Bank, Bank of India, BPCL, Adani Power, and CG Power will announce their results on Friday.

Also, streets will watch out for the financial statements of CRISIL. Shriram Finance, UTI AMC, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Godrej Properties, and Westlife Foodworld.

October 24: Kotak Mahindra and IDFC First Bank to announce Q2 results

Corporate India will remain busy over the weekend, as major private lenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank have scheduled their board meetings for Saturday, October 24.

Other major companies that will announce their Q2 FY27 results are JK Cement, Castrol India, Apollo Micro Systems, and Bharat Coking Coal. In all, 19 companies will declare their quarterly results on Saturday.

Conclusion

A total of 214 companies will declare their results for the July-September quarter this week. However, Q2 results of Infosys will gain the most traction as its competitors have already announced their results. Meanwhile, OMCs like HPCL and BPCL will also attract investor interest. Additionally, the banking sector and cement companies will also remain in focus.