The Indian benchmark indices plunged on Monday, October 19, weighed down by heavy selling in banking stocks. Shares of heavyweight private banks plunged after their earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) highlighted pressure on margins.

The Sensex plunged 876.37 points, or 1.2%, to 73,852.90 points while the Nifty tanked 257.20 points, or 1.1%, to 22,888.95 points.

Several companies have declared their results for Q2FY27 after the equity market closed on Monday. Here are the highlights:

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc reported an over two-fold rise in its net profit for Q2FY27, led by higher zinc and silver prices.

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The company’s consolidated net profit rose to Rs 6,412 crore for the September quarter, from Rs 2,649 crore a year ago. Its revenue for the quarter rose around 77% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 14,582 crore.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 108% YoY to Rs 9,285 crore during the quarter and EBITDA margin expanded by around 900 basis points to 62%.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance reported a 29% YoY rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6,367 crore for the September quarter, as its lending business expanded and net interest income increased.

Its assets under management rose 26% to Rs 5,84,624 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 4,62,261 crore a year earlier.

Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance’s profit after tax for the September quarter stood at Rs 545 crore, sharply jumping 67% YoY, as compared to Rs 327 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Its total revenue from operations for Q2FY27 was at Rs 3,659 crore, up 27% YoY against Rs 2,871 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 548 crore for the September quarter, up around 54% from Rs 357 crore in the June quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.4% sequentially to Rs 3,040 crore from Rs 2,940 crore.

IREDA

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 552 crore for Q2FY27, marginally higher than Rs 549 crore recorded a year ago.

The state-run renewable energy financier’s total income was Rs 2,346 crore for the September quarter, up 14% YoY from Rs 2,057 crore a year earlier.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Jaiprakash Power Ventures’s consolidated net profit for the quarter plummeted 81% YoY to Rs 33.34 crore from Rs 182.10 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations rose 5% to Rs 1,512 crore for the quarter from Rs 1,438 crore a year earlier.