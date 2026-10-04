Earnings season has just begun, and some big names are set to declare their quarterly results this week. From IT bellwether TCS to newly listed Rentomojo, corporate India keenly awaits the financial statements of these companies.

More than twenty companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings, and some may even announce a dividend. In case you don’t miss any important dates, here’s a list of all major results you need to watch for this week.

October 5: Rentomojo in focus

Quarterly earnings of the recently listed online marketplace platform Rentomojo will remain under close scrutiny as the company is set to announce its standalone and consolidated results on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Investors will also watch the financial statements of small-cap companies like Globe Commercials, LCC Projects, and Steamhouse, as these firms will report their quarterly earnings on Monday.

October 6: Veegaland and Arcil to announce results

Just last month, Veegaland Developers and Asset Reconstruction Company got listed on domestic stock exchanges. Both the firms will announce their standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, October 6.

Additionally, Kanohar Electricals and Glass Wall Systems will also gain traction for their quarterly results, which are slated for Tuesday.

October 7: Micro-caps in focus

Alstone Textiles, Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions, Indrayani Biotech, and Tiaan Consumer are scheduled to post their standalone and consolidated financial statements for the July-September quarter on Wednesday, October 7.

October 8: TCS in the limelight

Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services will post its financial results for the second quarter of FY27 and the six-month period ending September 30, 2026, on Thursday, October 8. The company’s board of directors may also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend for the quarter.

Also, GM Breweries and Grand Oak Canyons are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings for the September quarter on Thursday.

October 9: Financial companies in focus

NBFC Poonawalla Fincorp and wealth management firm Anand Rathi Wealth will announce their financial earnings for Q2 FY27 on Friday, October 9. Also, Housing finance company Can Fin Homes and mutual fund AMC Canara Robeco Asset Management Company will declare their quarterly results on Friday.

Telecommunications provider Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom will declare its quarterly results on October 9 as well.

October 10: DMART to declare Q2 results

Retail store operator DMART’s parent company, Avenue Supermarts, has scheduled its board meeting for Saturday, October 10, to consider and approve its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Conclusion

A total of 21 companies are slated to post their quarterly earnings this week. Among these, markets will closely monitor the financial performance of TCS and recently listed companies like Rentomojo, Arcil, and Veegaland Developers.