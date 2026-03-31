Online-first brands selling ‘puja essentials’ are scaling up, aided by faster deliveries, standardised quality and changing consumer preferences that favour convenience without diluting tradition.

The segment, once dominated by legacy neighbourhood suppliers, now has 422 investor-backed startups, according to Tracxn, with funding from firms such as Sixth Sense Ventures, ZIAN Fund and Venture Catalysts. Companies including Om Bhakti, Phool, Svastika, Hoovu and My Pooja Box are among those expanding their presence across direct-to-consumer channels, marketplaces and quick commerce platforms.

Industry estimates peg the overall ‘puja needs’ market at around Rs 40,000 crore, with roughly half organised. Within this, puja samagri such as batti, oil and camphor accounts for about Rs 17,000 crore, while perishables such as flowers and prasad form a similar-sized segment.

The online shift

The shift online is being driven by demand for cleaner packaging, assured quality, ready-to-use kits and predictable availability. Quick commerce has accelerated this transition by reducing delivery times to under 15 minutes for ritual purchases that are often unplanned.

“Brands that make ritual buying easier, more reliable and accessible are benefiting,” said Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO, Assiduus Global.

Experts estimate annual sales of spiritual products via quick commerce at Rs 800-900 crore, with around 20 million households buying from such platforms and growth of about 30% year-on-year. Penetration, however, remains low at under 1.5% of monthly buying households, leaving headroom for expansion.

“Quick commerce has made puja essentials available in 10-15 minutes, solving impulse buying needs,” Sridhar Joshi, co-founder and CEO, Om Bhakti, said.

The company reported revenue of Rs 11.5 crore in FY25 and expects Rs 20.1 crore in FY26, with over 150% growth across quick commerce platforms. It aims to reach more than 400,000 households monthly and scale revenue to Rs 70 crore by FY27, led by quick commerce and modern retail.

Consumer expectations are also shifting toward better-finished products and branded offerings. “People are more selective. The same buyer wants quality even for religious items,” Ajinkya Mishra, co-founder, Svastika, said.

Svastika, which started with Rs 45 lakh in revenue in 2021, has grown to an annual revenue run rate of Rs 35 crore. It derives 90% of sales from D2C channels and is expanding its marketplace and quick commerce presence.

New entrants are also targeting overseas demand. Kalyanamm, launched in October 2024, has begun entering the US market as part of its expansion strategy.

Sustainability is emerging as another driver. Startups such as Nirmalaya are building products from recycled temple flowers. The company has reported a two- to three-fold increase in revenue over the past few years, reaching Rs 5-10 crore annually.

Analysts expect the category to become more organised, with growth in subscriptions, regional assortments and standardised offerings. “Demand will remain strong, but how people buy will change. Consumers will move toward trusted brands,” Singh said, adding that only a few players are likely to achieve scale by balancing convenience with cultural relevance.