Consumer durables makers are off to a flying start this festive season, with brisk sales during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi setting the tone. Undeterred by recent price hikes, manufacturers are betting on Navaratri and Diwali to keep the sales momentum going.

“We expect a strong Dussehra-Diwali as sentiment remains positive,” NS Satish, chief executive officer of Haier Appliances India, told FE. “Price hikes haven’t dampened the outlook, in part because consumers are mentally prepared, and finance schemes and offers cushion the inflationary impact.” The mood is buoyant, he said, given the trends seen during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi.

LG Electronics India is equally optimistic. “Pre-inquiries during the shradh period have been encouraging and give us confidence,” said Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief sales and marketing officer. “Festivals are increasingly becoming an occasion for new-home purchases and home upgrades.”

Demand is being driven by premium products, consumer financing and improving sentiment, with refrigerators, washing machines, televisions and air-conditioners among the key growth categories. Entry-level products, which depend more on the weather and rural incomes, are lagging.

At LG, large-screen televisions, four-door refrigerators, large washing machines and air-conditioners are seeing strong traction. Consumers are also buying into less-penetrated categories such as dishwashers, microwave ovens, audio products and water purifiers, as festivals become occasions to trade up.

The shift is even sharper at Haier. Satish said its mid-to-premium segment grew 30-35% year-on-year in August-September across categories, against about 15% for entry-level products. “Consumers are seeking better products,” he said.

Kamal Nandi, business head (appliances) at Godrej Enterprises Group, said the strong growth partly reflects a favourable base: sales were subdued in August and September last year amid the transition to the new GST regime. “When the first quarter is challenging, demand tends to be stronger in the next two quarters. The base effect is also kicking in this year,” he said, adding that this does not take away from robust underlying demand.

Godrej’s appliances business more than doubled during Onam, and Ganesh Chaturthi brought strong demand in Maharashtra and other markets. Nandi expects festive-season sales to grow over 40%, led by frost-free refrigerators, top-load washing machines and air-conditioners.

The premium skew means value sales can grow faster than volumes, and financing is helping consumers absorb higher prices. About 45-47% of Godrej’s sales now come through financing, a share Nandi expects to cross 50% this year.

“Easy financing has become a great enabler for people to make discretionary purchases because they can pay over a period of time,” he said. Godrej has also extended its five-year comprehensive warranty, earlier offered only on air-conditioners, to all categories.

Consumers have not yet felt the full force of price increases. Manufacturers have begun raising prices as commodity costs climb, but retailers are still selling stock bought at older prices.

“Most trade channels are carrying stock at older prices, so consumers may not feel the pinch,” Satish said. “We have passed on only 50-60% of input cost pressures. We are absorbing the rest.”

Godrej has raised prices of air-conditioners and refrigerators by around 5-7%, against an estimated 8-10% rise in input costs since April. Companies are passing on increases in stages rather than all at once, Nandi said.

Analysts say the latest hikes could weigh on volumes in the near term, especially in price-sensitive categories, and may lead some buyers to defer purchases. Pre-stocked inventory and financing options, however, should support festive demand.

The outlook for profitability is mixed. Stronger volumes and a richer product mix will support revenue and operating leverage, but manufacturers are absorbing part of the cost increase. How far festive sales lift margins will depend on pricing, commodity costs and the share of premium products.

The bigger test will come once old-price inventory runs out and higher prices fully reach the market. If demand holds then, it will be a stronger sign of underlying consumption.

For now, manufacturers expect the momentum from Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi to carry into Dussehra and Diwali, powered by premiumisation and financing.

On Monday: Automobiles