Real estate development firm Prestige Estates has launched a residential project worth Rs 1,750 crore in Bengaluru. The development is located along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) in Devanahalli.

Prestige Estate project details

The project named ‘Prestige Parklane ’ is spread across 11.91 acres and comprises 1,788 homes across nine towers. The residential project includes a mix of 1,2 and 3-bedroom homes, which it aims to cater to a wide range of homebuyers.

The contract has a total saleable area of 1.7 million sq. fr, and its gross development value (GDV) stands at nearly Rs 1,750 crore. The project Prestige Parklane will integrate 4 acres of central landscaped green developments, and also feature a 30,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.

“Located just 2 minutes from the STRR, the project benefits from its position within one of Bengaluru’s rapidly developing growth corridors, with access to the wider northern Bengaluru region and the city’s expanding infrastructure network,” the company said in its exchange filing.

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Prestige Estate management commentary

Speaking on the development, Irfan Razack, Chairman & Managing Director, Prestige Group, said, “With Prestige Parklane, we are bringing our development expertise to the STRR–Devanahalli micro-market through a thoughtfully planned residential community that combines a well-connected location, a diverse range of home configurations and extensive lifestyle amenities.”

He added that the Paklane project has been designed as a contemporary residential community for people seeking well-connected homes in North Bengaluru.

Prestige Estate share price

The company’s stock ended Friday’s trade on exchanges flat at Rs 1,477.80. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 9%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of more than 21%. Over the past one year, its stock has declined 6%.

About the company

Prestige Estate is an Indian real estate developer headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka. As of June 2026, it has delivered 319 projects, and currently it has a project pipeline of 137 projects.