Infrastructure company Power Mech Projects has bagged Rs 1,000 crore in work orders from the Adani Power group. In an exchange filing, Power Mech Projects said it has received two orders from Adani Power group companies for the construction, testing, and commissioning of steam generators and steam turbines.

Power Mech Projects stated that it has received an order worth Rs 515 crore from the Adani Power subsidiary, Mirzapur Thermal Energy, for the erection, testing, and commissioning of steam turbines and generators for a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project.

The second work order pertains to a similar steam generator turbine construction and testing project for Adani Power’s subsidiary, Mahan Energen.

Power Mech Projects said that both projects are expected to be completed within a period of 36 months.

Power Mech FY26 order book

The Q3 FY26 investor presentation showed that Power Mech secured orders worth Rs 6,761 crore in FY26. The company said that it has achieved 68 per cent of the FY26 target of Rs 10,000 crore by the end of the December quarter.

“Looking ahead, our priorities remain focused on disciplined execution and expanding participation in EPC packages, including BOP and energy infrastructure projects. With an active orderbook pipeline across power, infrastructure and emerging energy segments, we remain confident of achieving our Rs. 10,000 crore order inflow targets for FY2026,” Sajja Kishore Babu, Chairman and Managing Director of Power Mech, said in the investor presentation.

In Q3 FY26, Power Mech Projects reported a 6 per cent YoY revenue growth. The company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,419 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,338 crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

Furthermore, Power Mech Projects posted a 14 per cent YoY profit growth in Q3 FY26. The company’s consolidated profit grew to Rs 94 crore in the quarter. Its consolidated profit in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 82 crore.

Power Mech share price

Power Mech Projects’ stock is flat in Tuesday’s trade.

In the last one year, Power Mech’s share price has increased by 16.19 per cent. However, in the last six months and one month period, the company’s share price has declined by 30.6 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively.