Key power sector PSU, Power Finance Corporation, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share. In an exchange filing, the company stated that this is the fourth interim dividend it has paid in FY26.

Further, the company said it has fixed March 23 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining shareholders’ eligibility for dividend payment. The company added that the interim dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before April 16, 2026.

PFC fundraising approved

Additionally, Power Finance Corporation’s board of directors has approved raising Rs 1,60,000 crore in FY27 through various sources in one or more tranches/series, as detailed above. This does not include funds raised under Extra Budgetary Resources.

In an exchange filing, the company said it will raise up to Rs 1,10,000 crore through Domestic Currency Borrowing by issuing various instruments, including public issues, private placements, bonds, and term loans, under long- and medium-term borrowing.

The company said it will raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through Foreign Currency Borrowing by issuing various instruments, such as term loans, bonds, notes, etc. Under the short-term borrowing, the public sector finance company will raise Rs 30,000 crore through commercial paper and short-term loans.

The company’s board has empowered the Chairman and Managing Director to carry out the borrowing plans. “Chairman & Managing Director, on the recommendation of Director (Finance), be and is hereby authorized to interchange the amount(s) amongst different sources of borrowing plan during the financial year within the overall limits approved by the Board of Directors u/s 179(3)(c) and 179(3)(d) of the Companies Act 2013.”, company stated in exchange filing.

Power Finance share price

Power Finance Corporation’s stock closed at Rs 417.30 on Tuesday, about 2.7 per cent higher in the intra-day trade. In the last 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has increased by 1.08 per cent.

Power Finance’s stock has grown by 6.86 per cent in value in the last one year. In the last 6 months, its share price has grown by 3,09 per cent.