The real threat to the Tata model lies not in the listing of Tata Sons but in the weakening of collective governance, concentration of authority in a few individuals and erosion of institutional independence, Tata Trusts Vice Chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have said in a strongly worded letter to former trustee Darius Khambata, questioning whether the current leadership of the Trusts is seeking to protect the Tata model or preserve its control over Tata Sons.

In their November 11 letter, responding to Khambata’s account of the developments at Tata Sons, the two trustees challenged his position on listing, the handling of chairman N Chandrasekaran‘s reappointment and changes in the composition of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).

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“A reasoned path to preserving the Tata model within the law would have been of real assistance. In its absence, we ask, with respect, whether the real concern is the preservation of the Tata model, or the preservation of control over Tata Sons by the present leadership of Tata Trusts?” they wrote.

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The letter comes amid deepening differences within Tata Trusts over the governance of Tata Sons. Khambata had described September 17, when the divisions played out at a Tata Sons board meeting, as a day that would live in infamy.

A central issue raised by Srinivasan and Singh was the handling of Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. They pointed out that trustees of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) had unanimously recommended a five-year extension for him on July 28, 2025, a resolution Khambata had supported and, by his own account, drafted.

However, the reappointment was deferred in February 2026, without any subsequent resolution reversing the earlier recommendation. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata was the only nominee director to oppose the resolution in February, resulting in its deferral in the absence of unanimity.

“A unanimous resolution of Trustees is not overtaken merely because honouring it later became difficult,” the two wrote, questioning why the leadership of Tata Sons was allowed to remain uncertain for seven months.

They also cited a July 10, 2025 communication in which Khambata had praised Chandrasekaran’s performance and future plans, saying Ratan Tata would have been elated. The trustees questioned what had changed subsequently, apart from the composition of the Trusts.

According to the letter, the prolonged uncertainty prompted Chandrasekaran to decide against offering himself for reappointment, following which the Tata Sons nomination and remuneration committee unanimously urged him to reconsider. The trustees defended the board’s September 17 decision as an attempt to resolve an impasse that had originated within the Trusts.

The two also alleged that SDTT’s composition was altered in November 2025 through the induction of two trustees without unanimous consent. They accused Khambata of strategising to temporarily remove Srinivasan to facilitate the inductions, which they said materially changed the balance within the Trust.

Khambata did not respond to queries sent by FE till press time.

Questioning the circumstances surrounding the September 11, 2025 vote against renewing Singh’s tenure as a Tata Sons nominee director, they said Khambata’s own account suggested that the decision was driven by the need to strengthen opposition to listing and preserve the Trusts’ veto rather than the nominee’s merit.

Khambata, along with former trustees Mehli Mistry and Pramit Jhaveri, and SRTT trustee Jehangir HC Jehangir, had voted against Singh’s reappointment.

Srinivasan and Singh also disputed Khambata’s interpretation of the Supreme Court’s Tata versus Mistry judgment, arguing that Trust nominee directors retain fiduciary duties towards Tata Sons and cannot be expected to mechanically follow the Trusts’ position irrespective of the company’s interests.

On listing, they rejected the argument that a publicly traded Tata Sons would undermine the Tata model. They cited TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors as examples of listed group companies that have undertaken substantial long-term investments.

They also defended Tata Sons’ engagement with the Reserve Bank of India, saying discussions began in 2023 and included debt repayment and a deregistration application in March 2024. The regulator’s conclusion that Tata Sons must comply with the listing framework could not be attributed to inadequate advocacy, they argued.

Invoking Ratan Tata’s legacy, the trustees said his authority stemmed from decades of consensus-building rather than his designation.

“Such authority cannot be inherited. It has to be earned, and it is not conferred by a title or a voting majority,” they wrote.

They concluded that no individual trustee or chairman should override a unanimous collective decision or make the leadership of Tata Sons contingent on a change in position.