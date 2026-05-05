Punjab National Bank (PNB), reported net profit at Rs 5,225.11 crore in Q4FY26, up 14.41% year-on-year(YoY) from Rs 4,567.00 crore reported in Q4FY25.

However, the bank’s total income fell to Rs 36,319 crore during the quarter from Rs 36,705 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Interest income rose to Rs 32,157 crore from Rs 31,989 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

PNB asset quality improves

On the asset quality front, PNB showed further improvement, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) easing to 2.95% from 3.19% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Similarly, net non-performing assets (NNPA) also declined to 0.29% from 0.32%, highlighting better recovery and lower stress in the loan book.

The bank’s provisions stood at Rs 424 crore, sharply lower than Rs 1,150 crore recorded in the Q3FY26 and slightly higher than Rs 360 crore reported in the Q4FY25.

For the full financial year (FY26), the PSU bank reported net profit at Rs 16,903.99 crore, up 1.65%, from Rs 16,630.20 crore reported in FY25.

Rs 3 dividend announced

The bank has proposed a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share, translating to 150% of the face value of Rs 2 per share. The dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting.

PNB share price

The share price of PNB is trading flat at 0.33% in the intraday session. The stock has seen a sharp decline in past few months. PNB shares declined 11.73% in past three months and 12.06% so far this year.