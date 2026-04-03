Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported over 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its global as well as domestic business.

The PSU bank in its business update ahead of Q4FY26 said in the release that its deposits also grew over 9% YoY and advances increased over 12% in both global and domestic business.

Key highlights from PNB business update

PNB’s global business grew around 10.79% YoY to about Rs 29.72 lakh crore as of March. Domestic business also increased by nearly 10.39% to Rs 28.45 lakh crore, reflecting stable growth across segments. On a sequential basis, global business grew 2.81% and domestic business grew 2.93%.

Deposits see moderate growth

Global deposits also increased 9.25% YoY and stood at Rs 17.11 lakh crore at the end of March from Rs 15.66 lakh crore reported in Q4FY25. Domestic deposits rose to Rs 16.49 lakh crore, up around 9.14% YoY from Rs 15.11 lakh crore.

On a sequential basis, global deposits recorded growth of around 3.08% from Rs 16.60 lakh crore recorded in Q3FY6.

Domestic deposits grew 3.26% QoQ, from Rs 15.97 lakh crore recorded in Q3FY26.

Advances growth remains strong

The bank’s loan book also showed stronger momentum during the year. Global advances increased to Rs 12.61 lakh crore, registering a growth of about 12.97% YoY. Domestic advances also rose to Rs 11.95 lakh crore, up 12.17% from a year ago (Q4FY25).

On sequential basis, advances grew by around 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

PNB Q4FY26

PNB said the figures are provisional and subject to audit by the statutory central auditors.

The Bank has not yet released the date to announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026.

PNB share price

The share price of Punjab National (PNB) has seen a sharp decline of 15.69% so far this year. The PNB stock has fallen nearly 16.43% in the past three months.