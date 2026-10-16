State-owned Punjab National Bank posted its Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 5,532 crore, rising 13% year-on-year from Rs 4,904 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its profit advanced 5% from Rs 5,253 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The lender’s net interest income for the July-September quarter was reported at Rs 11,601 crore, up 10% YoY from Rs 10,517 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its net interest income climbed 7% from Rs 10,798 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Gross NPA ratio improves by 90 bps

For the reporting quarter, PNB’s gross non-performing asset ratio improved by 90 basis points YoY to 2.55% from 3.45% reported in Q2 FY26. The bank’s GNPA for Q2 FY27 was posted at Rs 34,190 crore, down by Rs 6,153 crore from Rs 40,343 crore reported in the quarter ended September 2025.

The lender’s global deposits registered a 9.9% YoY growth to Rs 17.77 lakh crore from Rs 16.17 lakh crore reported in Q2 FY26.

For Q2 FY27, the PSU bank’s Return on Assets stood at the same level of 1.05%, and its global net interest margin improved to 2.58% from 2.50% reported in Q2 FY26. PNB’s global business reported a 12% YoY growth to Rs 31.18 lakh crore against Rs 27.86 lakh crore reported in Q2 FY26.

For the quarter ended September 2026, PNB’s provision coverage ratio advanced by 41 bps to 97.32% from 96.01% posted in the same period last year. PNB’s slippage ratio for Q2 FY27 stood at 0.77% as compared to 0.71% reported in Q2 FY26.

As of September, 2026, Punjab National Bank has 10,481 branches across the country, with a total of 10,915 ATMs.

Punjab National Bank share price

PNB’s stock ended Friday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 116.30, up 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has increased by more than 1%, while over the past six months its stock has delivered a return of 2%.