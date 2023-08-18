scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Planview to invest more than $125 million in India, expand operations

The US-based company opened its new global capability and innovation centre (GCIC) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Written by Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
planview, industry, industry news, planview india operations
While Planview started its India operations few years ago, it was just a development centre. (Image/Freepik)

TPG Capital backed Planview Inc, a platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, will invest over $125 million in India to expand its operations. The investment will be done over a period of four years.

The US-based company which opened its new global capability and innovation centre (GCIC) in Bengaluru on Thursday, has already hired more than 400 employees over the last one year. It has also appointed Shalini Shankarshana as its country manager and managing director of GCIC and India, and Vishal Dhawan, managing director and president, APAC.

Also Read

The new GCIC will focus on product innovation and customer services, enabling Planview to support transformative and complex business technology solutions with its clients across the globe.

Also Read

While Planview started its India operations few years ago, it was just a development centre. Razat Gaurav, global CEO, Planview, said that the company started to look at India as its market since last year.

Gaurav, added, “Our expanded footprint allows us to support global clients at a time of increasing digital transformation and business activity in the world’s fastest growing economic region. Our CIC will help customers fast-track their digital transformation while supporting the economic growth of the region”.

Also Read

The firm has already won clients like Dr Reddy, Max Life Insurance and others in India. It has also partnered with system integrators lie Infosys, HCLTech and others to implement and integrate its products at clients’ space.

Gaurav, said that India will see about $85 billion transformation spend by 2026. He added that the company aims to double its India business over a period of five years.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 00:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
aadhaar card
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS