Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a high-level Japanese delegation in New Delhi as the state stepped up its investment outreach to Japan. Led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, the delegation comprises more than 200 Japanese CEOs, business leaders, policymakers and industry representatives who are in India for a five-day programme focused on opportunities across manufacturing, green energy, semiconductors and other sectors.

The delegation is participating in the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026, being organised by Invest UP from August 18 to 23. The programme began with a dinner reception in New Delhi and is aimed at translating Japan’s growing interest in Uttar Pradesh into investments, manufacturing projects, technology partnerships and employment opportunities.

Piyush Goyal pitches UP as manufacturing destination

Addressing the dinner reception, Goyal highlighted the economic relationship between India and Japan and presented Uttar Pradesh as a potential destination for Japanese companies looking to expand their operations.

In a post on X following the event, Goyal said, “Japan’s technological depth and industrial expertise complement India’s young and talented workforce.” He added that there was a “natural convergence” between the two countries in manufacturing, skilling and job creation.

Goyal also highlighted infrastructure supporting industrial development in Uttar Pradesh, including Jewar Airport, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and 27 industrial clusters spanning sectors such as defence, semiconductors and electronics.

“India welcomes the Japanese industry as partners in this growth story,” Goyal said in his post.

Yogi links Japan ties to UP’s $1-trillion economy goal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was looking to build a long-term relationship with Japanese businesses as the state seeks to attract investment and create employment opportunities.

“Uttar Pradesh is committed to a long-term partnership with Japanese investors,” Yogi said. He added that world-class infrastructure, skilled talent and investment-friendly policies could provide Japanese companies with a strong foundation for investment, expansion and employment generation in the state.

The Chief Minister also linked the partnership with Uttar Pradesh’s broader economic ambitions. He said the engagement was aligned with the vision of making the state a one-trillion-dollar economy, with Japan expected to play an important role in manufacturing and technology-driven development.

Semiconductors, green energy and automobiles in focus

The five-day programme will cover New Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Greater Noida and Varanasi, with discussions spanning several areas where the two sides see potential for cooperation.

The key sectors identified for cooperation include manufacturing, automobiles, semiconductors, green energy, digital infrastructure, skill development and tourism.

Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki said the visit would help strengthen economic and institutional ties between Yamanashi and Uttar Pradesh. He also identified clean energy, technology, skill development and tourism as areas with potential for greater cooperation.

Lucknow investment meet on August 21

The main UP-Japan Investment Meet will be held in Lucknow on August 21, with government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) sessions scheduled as part of the programme.

The sessions will provide Japanese companies, government representatives and businesses a platform to explore investment and partnership opportunities across the identified sectors.