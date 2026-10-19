Piramal Finance’s profit after tax for the July-September quarter stood at Rs 545 crore, sharply jumping 67% year-on-year as compared to Rs 327 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the NBFC’s bottom line advanced by 18% from Rs 461 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The lender’s total revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 was reported at Rs 3,659 crore, up 27% YoY against Rs 2,871 crore reported in Q2 FY26. On a sequential basis, its topline rose 9% from Rs 3,356 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

Piramal Finance NII jumps 35% YoY

Piramal Finance’s net interest income for the reporting period stood at Rs 1,530 crore, rising 35% year-on-year from Rs 1,132 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the NBFC’s NII advanced 6% from Rs 1,438 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

As of the quarter ended September, the Mumbai-based financial services company’s Assets Under Management stood at Rs 1.13 lakh crore, advancing 24% YoY. Its net interest margin for the reporting period was posted at 6.5%, up 35 basis points YoY.

For Q2 FY27, Piramal Finance’s Gross Non-Performing Asset ratio inched down to 2.4% against 2.6% reported in the same quarter last year, while its growth business creir cost stood at 1.5%.

Further, the company said its capital base strengthened, led by a QIP of Rs 2,100 crore and a preferential allotment of warrants worth Rs 1,750 crore, reflecting a capital raise of Rs 3,850 crore.

As of September 30, Piramal Finance has 838 branches across the country.

Piramal Finance announces new independent director

Alongside, Piramal Finance announced the appointment of Dinesh Kumar Kharam as an independent director for a tenure of five years, effective October 19, 2026. Khara is a veteran banker, having previously served as the chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI).

“I am delighted to welcome Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara to the Board of Piramal Finance. During his distinguished career, particularly as Chairman of SBI, he strengthened one of India’s most important financial institutions and expanded access to formal banking and credit for millions of Indians, while nearly tripling SBI’s annual net profit to Rs 61,077 crore, growing its loan book by over 50% to approximately Rs 38 lakh crore and reducing its net NPA ratio by over 60%,” said Anand Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Finance.

Piramal Finance share price

The NBFC’s stock ended Monday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 1,948.70, flat from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by 15%, while over the past six months, its share price has increased by more than 16%.