Pine Labs and Google Cloud said that they are working together on tools meant to help Indian merchants use AI agents in sales and payments, a category the companies referred to as “agentic commerce.”

Pine Labs, Google Cloud AI partnership

According to the joint statement, Pine Labs will use Google’s Gemini models and its Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to build AI agents for merchant operations, advertising and customer support. The companies said the effort is aimed particularly at small and mid-sized businesses, which they argue have been slower than large retailers to adopt automated, AI-driven sales tools, as per the filing.

“Without the right platform, agentic commerce repeats a pattern India has seen before: new technology reaches the top of the market first, and small businesses wait. Pine Labs is creating the next generation of agentic commerce products so that does not happen,” B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said.

Pine Labs said it plans to roll out three components under this partnership: an advertising tool that places ads across platforms including Search and YouTube; a payments product called P3P, which the company says is designed to settle transactions started by AI agents; and a compliance tool called Grantex, intended to keep such transactions auditable under Indian financial regulations.

The company also said its issuing unit is building a separate tool called Jarvis, intended to help merchants on its Woohoo platform with account setup and customer support.

“Addressing the intricate requirements of this market demands a platform capable of deep, extensive scale, such as Pine Labs. By grounding Pine Labs’ commerce layers in Google Cloud’s secure, real-time AI and analytics infrastructure, we are empowering merchants throughout India with the tools needed to be discoverable, trusted, and fully active participants in agentic commerce,” Amit Kumar, managing director of Google Cloud India’s Digital Natives Business, said.

About Pine Labs

Pine Labs is an Indian technology company that provides digital payments and issuing services to merchants, consumer brands and financial institutions. Besides India, it operates in Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, Singapore, Australia, the United States and parts of Africa. The company’s business spans point-of-sale payment processing, prepaid instruments and gift cards, and credit products offered in select markets in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

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Pine Labs share price today

Pine Labs’ share price was down 4.91% as of market close on September 24. The company’s share price has increased 13.78% in the past month. However, Pine Labs’ share price has declined 23.83% in 2026 so far.