Pine Labs has appointed Jayaram Karthik as its Chief Operations Officer.

Karthik will oversee operations and merchant experience across Pine Labs’ India and international markets. His mandate includes building technology-enabled operating models for the company’s merchant base. Pine Labs said the appointment is meant to support its next phase of growth.

Jayaram Karthik joins Pine Labs with over 25 years of experience

Karthik brings over 25 years of experience across operations, risk, analytics and technology. He has held leadership positions at American Express, Citibank, Amazon, Tata and Razorpay.

At these companies, he led large-scale operational transformation and worked on standardising merchant journeys end-to-end. Pine Labs described him as someone with a track record of helping businesses scale while maintaining speed, trust and simplicity.

Pine Labs CEO B Amrish Rau on Jayaram Karthik’s appointment

“The future of fintech will be shaped not just by the products we build, but by how effectively we bring together technology and operations to deliver high-quality customer experiences. Jayaram’s deep expertise in streamlining complex operating processes for high-growth businesses will help us strengthen the foundation required for our next phase of global growth.” B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, said.

“The next competitive advantage in fintech will come from turning complexity into simplicity for customers. That requires a strong combination of technology, operations and experience to work as one. Pine Labs has built an impressive global business, and I look forward to helping scale the operational foundation that will enable the company to grow faster, standardise to serve customers better and build lasting trust across markets.” Karthik added.

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About Pine Labs

Pine Labs is a technology company that builds a commerce operating system used across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and the United States. Its platform connects merchants, enterprises, financial institutions and consumers through a suite of payments, issuing, credit and other fintech services. The company’s offerings span financial platforms, payment orchestration, issuing capabilities, and prepaid and stored value solutions, serving both online and in-store commerce.

Pine Labs share price performance

Pine Labs’ share price is up 1.5% as of market close on September 2. The company’s share price has been up 6.43% in the past month. Pine Labs’ share price has been down 35.44% since its listing in November 2025.