The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in its meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, recommended strategic financial reforms to strengthen MSME credit, lower capital gains taxes to boost equity investment and expanding access to capital.

The industry body reiterated its suggestion that the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity investments be abolished to encourage long-term investment. It also suggested reducing short-term capital gains (STCG) tax from 20% to 10%, and lowering the securities transaction tax (STT) encourage long-term investment and improve India’s capital market competitiveness.

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Currently, a LTCG tax of 12.5% plus surcharge and cess is levied on listed equity or equity mutual funds where gains exceed Rs 1.25 lakh and investments are held for more than 12 months from the date of acquisition. If such assets are sold within 12 months of purchase, a STCG tax of 20% tax is levied.

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The industry body urged the finance minister to revise the MSME non-performing asset (NPA) classification norms by extending the overdue period for NPA classification from 90 to 180 days. This would accommodate longer working capital cycles, PHDCCI said.

It also suggested increasing the loan limits under the PM MUDRA scheme to Rs 1 lakh under Shishu category from Rs 50,000 and for the Kishore category to Rs 10 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh.

PHDCCI called for providing direct government equity investment through the Fund of Funds scheme, with dedicated funding for start-ups and SME IPO participation.

“We believe that ease of access to credit, equity support, rationalisation of taxation and strong implementation of Government schemes will foster faster growth of Indian industry as a global manufacturing hub”, said Ranjeet Mehta, secretary general and chief executive offier, PHDCCI.

In a separate meeting with Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, PHDCCI called for targeted customs duty rationalisation on critical industrial raw materials and energy inputs to reduce manufacturing costs, strengthen domestic value chains, improve energy security and enhance India’s global competitiveness.

The industry body highlighted five priority areas with significant linkages across multiple industries, including energy, fertilisers, steel, aluminum, petrochemicals, infrastructure, construction, textiles and engineering.

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“Strengthening India’s manufacturing competitiveness requires a comprehensive approach to reducing the cost of critical industrial inputs. Energy and feedstock costs have a cascading impact across multiple sectors, influencing production economics, investment decisions and the competitiveness of downstream industries,” said Anil Gupta, president, PHDCCI.

PHDCCI recommended lowering Basic Customs Duty on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from 2.5% to nil to improve the affordability of imported natural gas and support its wider industrial utilisation.

It also suggested reducing Basic Customs Duty on heavy petroleum feedstocks from 2.5% to nil, and on Naphtha from 2.5% to nil.