Procter & Gamble profit for June quarter down 27.6% to Rs 29.82 crore on higher costs, one-time employee cost

Procter & Gamble Health Limited posted profit at Rs 29.82 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23, down 27.6 per cent as against Rs 41.19 crore during the same period last year, on account of higher material cost and one-time employee cost. P&G reported revenue from operations at Rs 301.18 crore, up 1.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 295.89 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The sales was reported at Rs 306.6 crores, up 3 per cent on-year. The sales grew at low single digit against the headwinds of slowing down of the category in the quarter.

For the full year, P&G recorded sales of Rs 1206 crore, up 10 per cent vs previous year. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year ended 30th June 2023 is Rs 229 crores, up by 19 per cent versus previous fiscal year.

“We continued our efforts towards brand and category development and thus delivered a strong performance in the fiscal, marked by consistent growth across all our brands. The quarter, however, witnessed a category slowdown across our portfolio. Despite these challenges, we continued our commitment to our strategy of five integrated choices: a portfolio of daily-use products where performance drives brand choice; superiority across product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value; productivity; constructive disruption of the entire value chain; and a highly efficient and effective organization structure,” said Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited.

The Board of directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 50 per equity share, for the financial year ended June 30, 2023. Considering interim dividend of Rs 45 per share, total dividend payout for the fiscal will be Rs 95 per share, subject to the approval of final dividend by shareholders of the company at the ensuing 56th Annual General Meeting.