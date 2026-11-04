Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q2FY27 net profit to Rs 6,034.28 crore, compared with Rs 5,743.25 crore in Q2FY26.

The company’s revenue remained largely flat at Rs 29,044.48 crore, compared with Rs 28,890.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a sequential basis, PFC’s net profit declined 13.94%, while revenue increased 1.81% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

PFC declares Rs 4.10 dividend

The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.10 per equity share (41% of the face value of Rs 10 each) for FY27, subject to deduction of TDS. The company has fixed November 17, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid on or before December 4.